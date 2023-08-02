Manitoba takes centre stage for water

Since Winnipeg was named home of the Canada Water Agency, Manitoba water project announcements have been nonstop.

By David Nesseth

Manitoba has been making headlines with a series of water-related initiatives, including the modernization of its water strategy, access to water network data, and the establishment of new invasive species inspection stations. The government is also ensuring it keeps pace with wastewater infrastructure upgrades and changes to drinking water guidelines for lead.

