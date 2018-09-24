Infrastructure announcements for northern Canadian communities

The Government of Canada recently made a number of infrastructure announcements under the Small Communities Fund, for northern Canadian communities.

Northwest Territories

The community of Behchokǫ̀ in Northwest Territories (population 1,874) celebrated the opening of a new water and sewer truck garage on September 10.

The new six-bay garage is located next to the existing four-bay garage at the public works buildings in Behchokǫ̀. It will be used to secure and maintain the fleet of vehicles that the community relies on for drinking water distribution and wastewater management. Behchokǫ̀ is approximately 110 km northwest of Yellowknife.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email * This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

The Government of Canada contributed $1,159,000 for the project through the Small Communities Fund and the community of Behchokǫ̀ contributed $386,334 for a total eligible cost of $1,545,334.

Yukon Territory

Also on September 10, over $16 million in joint funding was announced for three infrastructure projects in Yukon Territory.

The majority of the funds ($15.7 million) will be used to finance planned improvements to the City of Dawson’s water and wastewater infrastructure, according to Infrastructure Canada.

This includes replacing an end-of-life pumphouse with one that includes water treatment equipment. The new pumphouse will use filtration and UV disinfection, in addition to chlorine, to ensure compliance with the Government of Yukon’s Environmental Health Services branch regulations, according to the City of Dawson.

Upgrades to controls at the water treatment plant in Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation will receive $400,000 in funding.

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation has received $500,000 as part of this funding program, for the installation of 12 kilowatts of solar modules and energy storage at Moosehide Village. This will reduce the community’s reliance on diesel power generation.

The Government of Canada is providing $12,245,000 to these projects through the Small Communities Fund and the Government of Yukon is providing up to $4,150,000.

For more information, visit Infrastructure Canada.