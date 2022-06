By Chris Heyer

The Okanagan Water Basin in British Columbia is deemed a region of interest by the federal government and is marveled at by hydrologists as a living laboratory that includes one of two deserts in Canada. However, it also has one of the highest numbers of species at risk and a history of eutrophication.

In 2021, the Okanagan Basin Water Board started a hydrology monitoring program to fill in the gaps relating to water flows. Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2022 issue: