By Florian T. H. Kleinhoven Kincaid

This article discusses a Michigan research project that used hydrogeological flow modelling to identify areas where residents would be at comparatively high risk of contracting hepatitis A. Hydrogeological flow modelling approaches provide a viable and cost-effective means to identify sources of groundwater contamination contributing to hepatitis outbreaks.

