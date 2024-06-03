By Russ Swerdfeger

The community found success with a fluidized ion exchange pretreatment system. MIEX® Mini systems from IXOM Watercare utilize a small-particle resin that is fluidized and used as a pretreatment step to pull organics from untreated water before it reaches the plant. This pretreatment removes dissolved organic carbon, thereby reducing disinfection byproduct formation.

