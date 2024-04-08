Health Canada’s Water and Air Quality Bureau has opened public consultations around its proposal to maintain seven existing operational parameters for drinking water.

A guideline technical document outlines new information about calcium, magnesium, hardness, chloride, sulphate, total dissolved solids (TDS) and hydrogen sulphide, all with the intent of updating and consolidating the guideline values for these operational parameters in drinking water, some of which date back to the 1970s.

The document, however, proposes to maintain current aesthetic objectives for chloride (≤ 250 mg/L), sulphate (≤ 500 mg/L), TDS (≤ 500 mg/L), and hydrogen sulphide (≤ 0.05 mg/L).

Health Canada also proposes not to create an aesthetic objective for calcium or magnesium, both of which are addressed through information on controlling hardness in drinking water.

“This process seeks feedback on proposed guidelines, including when values remain unchanged, the approach taken for their development, and the potential impacts of their implementation,” a Health Canada spokesperson told ES&E Magazine in a statement.

The consultation period closes May 31, 2024.