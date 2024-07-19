Water treatment technology firm H2O Innovation Inc. has launched a venture capital fund with Montreal-based climate-tech investor Cycle Capital to provide $30 million for the development and commercialization of seed and early-stage innovative watertech companies from Quebec and Eastern Canada.

The Cycle H2O Fund, which has stopped accepting new money from investors, will focus on areas such as sustainable agriculture, green chemistry, and water treatment digital technologies related to industrial water processes and conservation.

“Today we want to give back and share our knowledge and experience with new ‘water entrepreneurs’ willing to develop technologies and grow businesses in a sector that will never slow down: water,” announced H2O Innovation President and CEO Frédéric Dugré, who noted that the absence of specialized water investment platforms in Canada contributed to the company’s struggles in its early days. “The opportunity to combine capital and experience in this fund fits perfectly with our desire to support companies in their seed and growing phases.”

The Government of Quebec, through Investissement Quebec, acted as anchor investor for the fund, and was joined by Boann Capital, Fonds Climat du Grand Montréal, The Atmospheric Fund, a number of family offices, and private investors as limited partners.

“To build a green and sustainable economy, we need to accelerate the development and marketing of clean technology,” announced Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, as well as other portfolios. “With our investment in the Cycle H2O Fund, our government is providing the Quebec of tomorrow with innovative solutions for the intelligent use of its water,” he added.

Founder and Managing Partner at Cycle Capital, Andrée-Lise Méthot, said the new fund expands the company’s focus to include water, “a sector ripe for disruption to tackle water scarcity,” she stated.