Canada is investing $69.5 million for clean drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure improvements in 37 First Nation communities across Ontario.
The new funding will also address drinking water pipes; communal drinking water systems; sewage system rehabilitation; wastewater treatment plan upgrades and replacements; well upgrades; subsurface septic system rehabilitation; stormwater management; and water storage and distribution system upgrades.
Ontario is also providing more than $16.9 million for the upgrades, while the 37 communities are contributing a combined total of $5.8 million toward their respective projects.
“The Government of Canada is committed to fixing the Indigenous infrastructure deficit, and federal funding of over 70% for these projects across Ontario is another step toward the equality of opportunity that all Canadians should expect and demand,” announced Catherine McKenna, Canada’s Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, in a statement.
In response to some $2.6 million in new funding, Zhiibaahaasing First Nation Chief Irene Sagon Kells said that water distribution and fire protection have “been a dream” for her community for some 30 years. Located on an island just south of Elliot Lake, residents have been under a boil water advisory since 1991. The new distribution system will help the community eliminate the use of concrete cisterns for water storage.
“Water is sacred and is a big part of our lives,” Chief Kells said in a statement.
Chief Kells added that the community had to decommission its water treatment plant in 2020 due to high water and structural issues. She said it will hopefully be able to be moved to higher ground with the new funding.
Chief Warren Tabobondung of Wasauksing First Nation, just southwest of Huntsville, said his community is thankful to be able to upgrade its wastewater treatment system under some $2.2 million in new funding. The community is planning to design and build a peatland wastewater system to service all buildings in its core area.
“These existing waste treatment systems, while functional, are extremely outdated and currently occupying much needed space required for community development,” Chief Tabobondung said in a statement.
Other notable upgrades under the new funding include nearly $3 million for the Brunswick House First Nation to upgrade its supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system. The community is located about 157 km northeast of Sault Ste Marie.
|Location
|Project Name
|Federal Funding
|Provincial Funding
|First Nation Funding
|Alderville First Nation
|Communal, POE Water Treatment Systems
|$2,204,933
|$538,885
|$196,092
|Anishinaabeg of Naongashiing First Nation
|Sewage Lagoon
|$2,240,235
|$547,513
|$199,232
|Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation
|Septic and Watermain Upgrades
|$996,514
|$243,548
|$88,623
|Beausoleil First Nation
|Stormwater System Upgrade and Existing Drainage Rehabilitation
|$1,996,382
|$487,916
|$177,545
|Brunswick House First Nation
|SCADA Upgrades, Mono Drinking Water Systems
|$2,231,213
|$545,308
|$198,429
|Couchiching First Nation
|Stormwater Management Infrastructure Upgrades
|$2,191,548
|$535,614
|$194,902
|Dokis First Nation
|Lagoon Expansion
|$1,927,688
|$471,127
|$171,436
|Garden River First Nation
|Replacement of Drinking Water Pipes in the Block Subdivision
|$2,182,860
|$533,491
|$194,129
|Grassy Narrows First Nation
|Replacement of Sewage Pumping Stations
|$2,213,978
|$541,096
|$196,896
|Hiawatha First Nation
|Rehabilitation and Upgrade of Communal Drinking Water Systems
|$1,291,163
|$315,560
|$114,827
|Iskatewizaagegan #39 Independent First Nation
|Water Distribution Renewal and Fire Protection Upgrades
|$1,322,360
|$323,185
|$117,602
|Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek
|Gull Bay Lagoon Expansion
|$2,218,545
|$542,212
|$197,303
|Lac La Croix First Nation
|Water Treatment Plant Upgrades
|$2,055,442
|$502,350
|$182,797
|Matachewan First Nation
|Upgrading and Relocation of Wastewater Lagoon
|$309,375
|$75,611
|$27,514
|Mishkeegogamang Ojibway Nation
|New Osnaburgh Water Treatment Plant Upgrades
|$2,206,418
|$539,248
|$196,224
|Moose Cree First Nation
|Sewage System Rehabilitation
|$2,142,743
|$523,686
|$190,561
|Naicatchewenin First Nation
|Water and Wastewater Critical Health and Safety Project
|$2,083,337
|$509,168
|$185,278
|Naotkamegwanning First Nation
|Wastewater Plant Replacement
|$2,221,200
|$542,861
|$197,539
|Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation
|Wastewater System
|$2,241,315
|$547,777
|$199,328
|Nibinamik First Nation
|Rehabilitation of Nibinamik Lagoon Sewage Treatment Lagoon and Collection Systems
|$2,237,963
|$546,958
|$67,437
|Nipissing First Nation
|VLA Water Plant Replacement
|$2,187,878
|$534,717
|$194,575
|Northwest Angle 33 First Nation
|Dogpaw Water Treatment Plant Upgrades Project
|$2,237,423
|$546,826
|$198,981
|Washagamis Bay First Nation
|Replace Existing Distribution Water Main at West End WTP and Upgrade 10 Residential Septic Fields
|$2,242,553
|$548,080
|$199,438
|Ochiichagwe'Babigo'Ining Ojibway Nation
|Communal Wastewater Collection and Treatment Rehabilitation
|$2,192,173
|$535,767
|$194,957
|Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation
|Water Treatment Plant Upgrades
|$2,226,759
|$544,220
|$198,033
|Ojibway Nation of Saugeen First Nation
|Well Upgrades
|$1,060,038
|$259,073
|$94,273
|Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation
|Water Infrastructure
|$2,183,062
|$533,540
|$194,147
|Seine River First Nation
|Water Treatment Distribution System Rehabilitation
|$1,547,325
|$378,166
|$137,609
|Shoal Lake First #40 Nation
|Subsurface Septic System Rehabilitation
|$1,547,746
|$378,269
|$137,646
|Six Nations of the Grand River
|Wastewater Lagoons Forcemain Upgrade Construction
|$697,125
|$170,377
|$61,998
|Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation
|Rehabilitation of Water Treatment Plant
|$2,233,080
|$545,765
|$198,595
|Wasauksing First Nation
|Peatland Wastewater System Design and Construction
|$1,645,650
|$402,197
|$146,353
|Weenusk First Nation
|Sewage Pumping Station Rehabilitation
|$484,304
|$118,364
|$43,071
|Wikwemikong First Nation
|Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades Phase 1 - RBC Replacement
|$2,064,752
|$504,625
|$183,625
|Whitefish River First Nation
|New Lagoon and Septic Bed Assessment and Replacement Program
|$2,219,850
|$542,531
|$197,419
|Whitesand First Nation
|Stormwater Management Infrastructure Remediation
|$2,220,200
|$542,617
|$197,450
|Zhiibaahaasing First Nation
|Water Storage and Distribution System Upgrades
|$2,009,388
|$491,094
|$178,702