Canada is investing $69.5 million for clean drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure improvements in 37 First Nation communities across Ontario.

The new funding will also address drinking water pipes; communal drinking water systems; sewage system rehabilitation; wastewater treatment plan upgrades and replacements; well upgrades; subsurface septic system rehabilitation; stormwater management; and water storage and distribution system upgrades.

Ontario is also providing more than $16.9 million for the upgrades, while the 37 communities are contributing a combined total of $5.8 million toward their respective projects.

“The Government of Canada is committed to fixing the Indigenous infrastructure deficit, and federal funding of over 70% for these projects across Ontario is another step toward the equality of opportunity that all Canadians should expect and demand,” announced Catherine McKenna, Canada’s Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, in a statement.

In response to some $2.6 million in new funding, Zhiibaahaasing First Nation Chief Irene Sagon Kells said that water distribution and fire protection have “been a dream” for her community for some 30 years. Located on an island just south of Elliot Lake, residents have been under a boil water advisory since 1991. The new distribution system will help the community eliminate the use of concrete cisterns for water storage.

“Water is sacred and is a big part of our lives,” Chief Kells said in a statement.

Chief Kells added that the community had to decommission its water treatment plant in 2020 due to high water and structural issues. She said it will hopefully be able to be moved to higher ground with the new funding.

Chief Warren Tabobondung of Wasauksing First Nation, just southwest of Huntsville, said his community is thankful to be able to upgrade its wastewater treatment system under some $2.2 million in new funding. The community is planning to design and build a peatland wastewater system to service all buildings in its core area.

“These existing waste treatment systems, while functional, are extremely outdated and currently occupying much needed space required for community development,” Chief Tabobondung said in a statement.

Other notable upgrades under the new funding include nearly $3 million for the Brunswick House First Nation to upgrade its supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system. The community is located about 157 km northeast of Sault Ste Marie.