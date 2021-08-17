Four water treatment plant upgrades funded across Canada

Water treatment plant upgrades have received funding for projects in New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, and the Northwest Territories.

The biggest ticket item among them includes $5.9 million in federal funding for the Saskatchewan Town of Outlook, where local officials are planning to add UV disinfection to the water treatment plant, while improving flow through its reservoirs. Also in the works is a new raw water intake in the South Saskatchewan River. Outlook is contributing more than $1.9 million to the plant’s upgrades.

Several communities in the Northwest Territories are set to upgrade their water treatment plants and landfills, as $16.6 million in new federal funding is released for northern infrastructure.

The two biggest ticket items include an updated water treatment plant for the Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk ($2.8 million) and the design and construction of a new landfill cell ($3.6 million) for the City of Yellowknife.

“The water treatment plant upgrade will provide the incorporated Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk with the proper equipment to ensure that we continue to provide our residents with clean, safe drinking water and meet the national drinking water standards,” Tuktoyaktuk Mayor Erwin Elias said in a statement.

Tuktoyaktuk’s water treatment plant is set to receive new or upgraded water filtration, building heating and ventilation systems, a wastewater management system to handle new filter backwash requirements, as well as disinfection equipment and drinking water storage.

Last year, Tuktoyaktuk received $5.5 million in support of climate change adaptation and clean energy initiatives with $3.6 million specifically going toward Tuktoyaktuk’s coastal erosion mitigation efforts. That included the relocation of residents to a safer and longer-term living area and the final structural design of measures to protect the shoreline.

Also set for the North in 2021 is a $3.7-million replacement water treatment plant for the NWT Hamlet of Sachs Harbour. It includes new funding for the replacement of the current water treatment plant, with a more modern treatment system. Previously, the plant struggled with the reliability of its chlorination equipment, which led to boil water advisories.

“The project includes all engineering, process and membrane systems, electrical and mechanical systems, and a gravel pad foundation,” federal officials said in a statement.

New Brunswick’s community of Petit-Rocher will benefit from $4 million in upgrades that include the construction of a new nano filtration water treatment system, along with the expansion of the existing pump station. Also expected is a new treatment system for the filtration backwash, connections to municipal water services, and an expanded parking lot to accommodate growth.

Petit-Rocher’s upgrades are expected to help end boil water advisories for some members of the community.