Evoqua sells carbon reactivation, slurry operations to DESOTEC

Following its recent purchase by global water technology firm Xylem, company leaders at Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. have decided to sell their carbon reactivation and slurry operations to European industrial mobile filtration solutions company DESOTEC.

The approximately $100-million divestiture of Evoqua’s product line and workforce includes reactivation facilities and associated equipment in Pennsylvania and Arizona, as well as its reactivation and carbon vessel manufacturing facility in California.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ends on June 30, 2023.

“A critical aspect of our strategy is to focus on businesses aligned with our technology and service core competencies, with the highest potential for global growth, scalability, and value creation,” announced Ron Keating, Evoqua’s CEO, who added that the carbon reactivation and slurry business will thrive under DESOTEC’s leadership.

Keating noted that the sale of the carbon reactivation and slurry business will allow Evoqua to focus on its core service business, which includes carbon services and the sale of high-quality activated carbon used in municipal and industrial applications to remove organic and inorganic contaminants from water sources. Evoqua will enter into a supply agreement with DESOTEC for reactivated carbon to continue to service its customers.

DESOTEC CEO Julie Santens stated that her company’s investment marks the first step of a new North American growth strategy and a further expansion of the company’s market position.

Belgium-based DESOTEC was founded in 1990 with a workforce of 250 people. Its applications span the fields of biogas, chemicals, wastewater, air purification, and remediation. In the area of wastewater, for instance, the company focuses on the purification of leachate and water treatment with plug and play mobile activated carbon filters. The activated carbon adsorbs a variety of pollutants, including volatile aromatic hydrocarbons; benzene; toluene; ethylbenzene; xylene; polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons; PCBs and more.

Municipal drinking water treatment also uses activated carbon to improve taste and odour while removing micro-pollutants.

Xylem purchased Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. in a USD $7.5 billion all-stock deal last month.