The Prince Edward Island city of Charlottetown is celebrating several new awards following the recent Atlantic Canada Water and Wastewater Association (ACWWA) Annual Conference, where more than 460 water and wastewater professionals met to learn and share best industry practices.

The city of about 40,000 residents won “Best of the Best” in the Tap Water Taste Test Regional Competition based on appearance, odour, taste, and overall impression.

The win dethroned the New Brunswick City of Miramichi, last year’s taste test champion.

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown said the community is looking forward to competing next summer in California on a wider stage for the taste challenge.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

“I have to give credit to our incredible staff at the Charlottetown Water & Sewer Utility for their dedication in providing residents the best tasting water in Atlantic Canada,” Brown announced in a statement.

New Brunswick’s Natoaganeg First Nation and the Montague Water and Sewer Corporation in P.E.I. placed second place in the Best of the Best Taste Test.

Charlottetown, host of the 2023 ACWWA, also celebrated a win for the Silent Hero Award, which recognizes the outstanding contributions of water and wastewater operators in Atlantic Canada. This year the category honoured the career achievements of Charlottetown Pollution Control Plant employee Jason McCabe, who has been with the plant since 2006.

“Many residents never see the level of expertise that goes into ensuring the proper functioning of our critical water and wastewater systems,” said Councillor Bob Doiron, Chair of the Water & Sewer Utility Committee, in a statement. “Most of this work happens behind the scenes, and I want to thank and congratulate Jason on a job very well done on behalf of all Charlottetown residents.”

The water tower competition is underway! Which team is going to win? pic.twitter.com/ifXnvk1vjN — ACWWA (@ACWWA) October 15, 2023

Charlottetown officials further announced in a statement that McCabe has “consistently proven himself to be a dedicated and dependable technician who is always up for the task at hand and quietly takes care of challenges as they arrive.”

Additionally, Charlottetown shared a win with the Town of Stratford for the 2023 Project of the Year in the Large Utility category. The Charlottetown/Stratford Wastewater Treatment Consolidation project, completed with Stantec and CBCL, facilitated connections of the Stratford and East Royalty sewage systems to the Charlottetown wastewater treatment plant.

Mayor Brown said the project “demonstrates our continued commitment to environmental sustainability and to modernizing critical infrastructure as we plan for current and future growth.”

The Water for People fundraisers at the ACWWA raised nearly $20,000.