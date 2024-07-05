Charlottetown wins best tasting water at AWWA’s annual conference

The City of Charlottetown in Prince Edward Island won the Best of the Best Water Taste Test at the American Water Works Association’s (AWWA) Annual Conference and Exposition (ACE24) in Anaheim, California.

In 2023, the city of about 40,000 residents won “Best of the Best” in the Atlantic Canada Water and Wastewater Association’s Tap Water Taste Test, based on appearance, odour, taste, and overall impression. The win earned Charlottetown a trip to ACE24, which took place in June.

“It’s something I’ve had my eyes on for decades,” Charlottetown’s Water and Sewer Utility Manager, Richard MacEwan, told ES&E Magazine after the 2023 regional win.

MacEwan accepted the taste test trophy at ACE24 on behalf of Charlottetown.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

The City of Janesville, Wisconsin, was named the winner of the People’s Choice Water Taste Test.

Second place in the Best of the Best Water Taste Test went to New Jersey American Water in Camden, New Jersey. Third place went to Northeast Sammamish Sewer & Water District, Sammamish, Washington.

The Best of the Best Water Taste Test is determined by a panel of judges that included trained water flavour profilers, and the People’s Choice Taste Test is determined by conference attendees.

The Charlottetown Water and Sewer Corporation was established in 1995 as a wholly owned entity of the City of Charlottetown. There are four wellfields and two booster stations with storage reservoirs providing water to 10,000 customers.

ACE24 brought an estimated 11,000 water professionals to Anaheim.