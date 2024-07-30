Canada updates draft PFAS report, proposes to separate fluoropolymers

In a revised risk management scope open to comment, Canada has proposed that the class of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, is entering the environment at levels that may be harmful to human health and the environment, when meeting criteria set out in Section 64 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (CEPA).

An initial PFAS report was published in May 2023 for a 60-day public consultation and has now been updated to “reflect the large number of substantive comments received” and information submitted during the consultation, noted Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The updated draft report defines PFAS as “fluorinated substances that contain at least one fully fluorinated methyl or methylene carbon atom (without any [hydrogen, chlorine, bromine, or iodine atoms bonded] to it)” and states that the class of PFAS is composed of substances meeting this definition.

The federal government may soon issue an information collection notice under section 71 of CEPA for entities manufacturing, importing, and using certain PFAS to submit their information to establish baseline data for future activities. PFAS are commonly used in the production of food packaging, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, non-stick cookware, vehicles, and electronics. They have many properties, including oil and water repellency.

The revised risk management scope proposes a phased approach, starting with a regulation to restrict PFAS not already regulated in firefighting foams, followed by additional measures to prohibit other uses or sectors in relation to PFAS.

The revised risk management scope also states that “voluntary risk management actions are also being considered to achieve early results to reduce releases of PFAS,” as a complement to the proposed regulatory instruments.

“Given the thousands of substances in the class of PFAS and their evolving uses, it is imperative that we continue engaging Canadians and the scientific community as we deliver new tools to secure a cleaner environment for all,” announced Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, in a statement. “The information we’ve collected over the past years has allowed us to inform our actions to protect the environment and human health.”

The federal government says there is evidence to suggest the need for a separate assessment from PFAS to examine the exposure and hazard profile of fluoropolymers. The Minister of Environment and Climate Change and the Minister of Health will also consider whether fluoropolymers are possible candidates to the Watch List under section 75.1 of CEPA that will help importers, manufacturers, and Canadian consumers to “select safer alternatives and avoid regrettable substitutions.”

To reduce exposure to PFAS, Health Canada released a draft objective for PFAS in Canadian drinking water in February 2023. The final objective will be published in the coming weeks, the department announced.

In June, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced that, as of October 18, it will begin to enforce an interim standard for biosolids sold as commercial fertilizers to ensure they contain less than 50 parts per billion (ppb) of per-fluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) as an indicator for PFAS chemicals.

The revised risk management scope and report released in July is open for comment until September 11.