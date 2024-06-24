After declaring a state of emergency following its critical feeder main break, the City of Calgary says it could still take several more weeks to complete the repair.

Following the large June 5 feeder main break, Calgary has been under a Stage 4 outdoor watering ban for all residents and businesses. Work to repair the main is at the halfway mark as crews continue to cut, remove and weld the existing damaged portions of pipe.

Last week, Calgary received two new lengths of pipe from the San Diego County Water Authority to replace damaged sections of the feeder main.

“This progress would not be possible without the support of our partners both near and far,” says Francois Bouchart, the director of capital priorities and investment with Calgary’s infrastructure services department. “From sourcing materials across North America to collaborating with leading industry professions, our gratitude goes out to all those stepping up to support Calgary as we recover together,” he added.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

While the initial site of the large feeder main break has been repaired, repair timelines were again pushed back after five additional “hotspot” breaks were discovered via robot inspection.

Repair work was also temporarily halted overnight on June 12 when two workers were injured on site. A municipal employee and a contractor working on a welding repair were injured. Both were transported to hospital, one in stable, non-life threatening condition and one in serious, non-life threatening condition.

As of late last week, Calgarians were averaging nearly 24% below normal water use. So far, bylaw officials have issued 14 violation tickets to companies for water misuse.

Calgary has also entered the first phase of supplying the city’s construction industry with non-potable water so it can get back to work during this building season. It is intended temporarily for commercial construction and landscaping activities as a way to support this industry through our current Stage 4 water restrictions.

Officials hope to reduce water restrictions by July 5.