Biological ion exchange shows promise to deliver safe water

By William S. Chen, Jaycee Wright and Madjid Mohseni

The small island community of Gillies Bay faced challenges with its water system that are shared with many small and hard-to-access communities, including a lack of funding. One of the key challenges in the water treatment train is the removal of natural organic matter (NOM). However, with conventional methods being prohibitively expensive for the small community, a pilot study successfully examined biological ion exchange.

