By Julian Jarvis
Connected technologies have proven valuable for improving operational efficiency and making regulatory compliance more accessible in many industries. How we keep our workers safe in the water industry is also evolving, with connected devices providing additional benefits from data collected, such as improving productivity, highlighting trends, and lowering the likelihood of future incidents.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2023 issue:
