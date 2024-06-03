BCWWA’s annual conference & trade show returns to Whistler

By Sarah Pratt
The 52nd British Columbia Water & Waste Association (BCWWA) Annual Conference & Trade Show returned to beautiful Whistler, British Columbia, for a memorable and compelling conference. The event attracted over 1,000 water industry professionals from B.C., Yukon, and beyond, to the Whistler Conference Centre and the Fairmont Chateau Whistler from April 28 – 30.
