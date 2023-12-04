BC’s new Rose Valley WTP opens after wildfire damage delay

Following minor delays from wildfire damage to a reservoir and chlorinator, British Columbia’s Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant is now in the first phase of delivering up to 70 million litres of drinking water per day to the City of West Kelowna.

The opening of the $75-million plant marks the completion of the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history. The three-storey, 5,100-square-metre plant was built on a 9.7-hectare city-owned property that will serve some 18,000 residents.

“This is a landmark day and Council and everyone at the City of West Kelowna are very excited to share the excellent news that former Lakeview System users are receiving clean, safe, and reliable water,” announced Mayor Gord Milsom in a statement.

Following the McDougall Creek Wildfire recovery efforts, local officials worked with the Interior Health Authority to begin safely delivering water from the new plant. The rollout will occur from Rose Valley in two phases through November and December. The later portion of the rollout will occur for the West Kelowna Estates System and Sunnyside/Pritchard System, which is recovering from a Do Not Consume Order related to the wildfire. These systems also required larger diameter transmission mains, valving and pump alterations, and connections to existing reservoirs to connect to the new plant, said local officials.

Additional testing and flushing will be required at times, which will need to continue when the plant opens.

In March 2021, the City of West Kelowna awarded the construction of the main treatment plant building and treated water reservoir to Maple Reinders.

The plant has a future expansion capacity of up to 115 million litres per day.