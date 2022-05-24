By David Stewart Jones

The Capital Regional District’s emergency response plan now includes new custom-built emergency water-distribution units (EWDUs) capable of distributing drinking water to large numbers of people located anywhere across the region. The EWDUs are designed to, “deliver operational simplicity, rugged reliability, rapid mobile deployment, and ergonomic usability for efficient operation, especially under the stress of distributing drinking water to crowds.”

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2022 issue: