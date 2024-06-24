The chemical company BASF Corporation has agreed to a $316.5 million settlement with a nationwide class action of public water systems over the contamination of drinking water with toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) resulting from the widespread use of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF).

The settlement, which requires federal approval, will help cities, towns and other public water systems remediate groundwater contaminated with PFAS after being sprayed by firefighting foams at fire stations and airports across the U.S.

The recent settlement does not include water systems owned and operated by the state or federal government, or by privately owned wells.

This settlement by a federal court in South Carolina also comes on the heels of successful negotiations with three other major defendants — 3M Company, DuPont, and Tyco Fire Products — to resolve liabilities for PFAS contamination of public water systems.

Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, acting as counsel for the plaintiffs, announced in a statement that the settlement “sends a clear message that companies who manufactured PFAS or products that contained PFAS will be held accountable for the harm they have caused to the environment and individuals exposed to these toxic chemicals.”

In a statement following the settlement, BASF Corporation noted that some of the AFFF products at issue in the litigation were made using a surfactant produced by Ciba Specialty Chemicals, which BASF acquired in 2009.

BASF Corporation, the North American affiliate of German chemical company BASF SE, also indicated that it is pursuing recovery of its settlement payment under a number of insurance policies.