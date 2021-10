By Paul F. Hudak

Leachate releases at the bottom of waste impoundments are difficult to control and may be active for years, suggesting the need for ongoing management of associated plumes in groundwater. This study examined the effect of recharge to the water table as a component of natural attenuation for stabilizing narrow contaminant plumes from continuously leaking sources.

