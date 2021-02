By Robert Bowen

Conditions within high total phosphorus lakes vary significantly over the course of a year as available nutrients allow for the ramping up of large biomasses, creating algal blooms and strong diurnal cycling of dissolved oxygen (DO). Photosynthetic processes require nutrients, dissolved carbon dioxide and light. Light penetration plays an important role in the distribution of DO in the water column.

