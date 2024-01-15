ABB set to acquire Ontario optical sensor company Real Tech

ABB, a technology leader in electrification and automation, has agreed to acquire Ontario-based Real Tech Inc., a prominent supplier of innovative optical sensor technology that enables real-time water monitoring and testing.

As ABB looks to expand its presence in the water segment, the Swiss-headquartered company says it hopes to finalize the acquisition in the first quarter of 2024.

“We look forward to jointly driving the innovation and growth journey of Real Tech,” announced ABB Measurement & Analytics Division President, Jacques Mulbert, in a statement. “Joining forces with ABB will accelerate the deployment of Real Tech’s technologies through the vast ABB global sales and service network, making a step change in access to market. The acquisition is an important part of ABB Measurement & Analytics’ strategy, which includes adding advanced environmental technologies to the portfolio.”

Based in Whitby, Ontario, Real Tech has approximately 40 employees that focus on optical sensors, controllers and a suite of optional accessories for customization. The sensors measure water composition with light, including spectrophotometry and fluorescence measuring techniques, to move testing from the lab to the process environment for real-time use. Liquid AI, a proprietary AI software platform, completes the service offering, providing an easy and accurate way to analyze data from Real Tech sensors, the company says.

Real Tech has more than 10,000 installed solutions internationally in the municipal water and wastewater sectors, as well as other industries.

“When we founded Real Tech almost 20 years ago, we were set on developing optical sensor technology that would advance the management of water into a new era,” announced Real Tech Co-Founder and CEO, Jodi Glover, in a statement. “Our real-time water quality monitoring sensors and data analytics capabilities are empowering our clients, both utilities and industries that manage water in their operation and manufacturing processes, with the critical insights they need every minute, every day. We look forward to becoming part of ABB with our shared vision to create a more sustainable future.”