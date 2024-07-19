As the Water Security Agency (WSA) announces an investment of more than $18 million in six major water infrastructure projects in eastern Saskatchewan, the province’s commercial Crown water utility, SaskWater, has reported $8.7 million in net income for 2023-2024.

The WSA says the largest of its six new investments will include a $9.7 million rehabilitation of the Moosomin Dam over the summer to make the spillway safer and ensure reliable operation of the structure into the future.

“Upgrading the Moosomin Dam allows us to maintain this important piece of infrastructure that has supported communities in the region since it was first constructed in 1954,” the WSA announced in a statement.

The WSA says it identified the priority maintenance infrastructure projects as part of its 10-Year Rolling Infrastructure Rehabilitation Plan.

Other projects on the list include:

Interim repairs at Echo Lake Dam to extend its lifespan and improve operator and public safety until WSA can replace the control structure

Radial gate replacement and riprap upgrades at Dellwood Brook Dam, as well as a low-level outlet rehabilitation project to improve operator safety

Concluding a low-level outlet rehabilitation at Theodore Dam, including replacing the control gates and adding numerous safety upgrades

Interim repairs to the control structure at Round Lake (Sinfield) Dam to replace the bridge deck and supports.

For SaskWater, the utility’s fiscal year income is up by $100,000 over 2022. SaskWater owns nine water treatment plants, three wastewater facilities, as well as 137 kilometres of canal and some 1,000 kilometres of pipeline currently in service.

In the last year, the utility invested $87 million in capital projects. The largest on the list was the Regina Regional Non-potable Water Supply system project, which installed 65 kilometres of pipeline between Regina and Belle Plaine, joining a new transmission system to existing water supply infrastructure. The system’s phased construction design allows additional capacity to be added as customer demand grows, according to SaskWater, as it will serve several value-added agriculture projects announced for the Regina area.

“Supporting industry will help us grow our population, create more jobs and establish a better quality of life for all Saskatchewan people,” announced SaskWater Minister Dustin Duncan.

SaskWater also collaborated with the WSA to expand irrigation service along its Saskatoon Southeast Water Supply system. The canal system currently serves three potash mines and provides irrigation to 20,000 acres of land. In 2023-2024, SaskWater expanded its irrigated acres by 3,000 and gained approval to grow that number to 7,700, with a total of 15,000 acres identified for irrigation expansion by 2027.

Notably, SaskWater also partnered over the last year under the Made-in-Saskatchewan Technology (MIST) program with local startup tech company, drOPs. They offer a new service for communities that require occasional or temporary assistance with troubleshooting or staffing for water and wastewater facilities. drOPs streamlines the onboarding of operators, and the collaboration also focuses on system monitoring, maintenance protocols and direct service request integration.