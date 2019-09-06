Wastewater reuse can help Canada’s dairy industry

The Canadian dairy industry is a major economic contributor, employing roughly 221,000 people and keeping almost 1 million dairy cows. Rising water and wastewater costs have made in-house water treatment and reuse an economic choice. Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s October 2019 issue below.

