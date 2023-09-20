By Annmarie Delfino
When it comes time to invest in equipment, selecting low-maintenance sensors that resist fouling and abrasion and don’t need frequent calibrations to preserve their accuracy goes a long way toward optimizing process control. Galvanic dissolved oxygen sensors are popular for their low initial investment.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s October 2023 issue:
Subscribe to our Newsletter!
The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time.