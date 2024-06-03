Upgrading Rivière-du-Loup’s aerated wastewater treatment ponds

By Marc-André Desjardins, Robert Lafond, Genevieve Pigeon and Yves Comeau

Rivière-du-Loup’s invited bidders to propose innovative solutions, rather than sticking to conventional design guidelines, opening the door to a solution that not only met the city’s needs but also offered a cost-effective alternative to the initially proposed installation of a moving bed biofilm reactor. The project also demonstrated the potential of tertiary treatment as a means of increasing the capacity of aerated ponds.

