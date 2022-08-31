To better understand the elements of how wetlands help to treat wastewater, University of Lethbridge researchers have been given $1.5 million to study Alberta’s Frank Lake wetland over five years.

The restored wetland is designated as a protected area for birds that is managed by Ducks Unlimited Canada. It also acts on another level, handling effluent by further removing nutrients, salts and chemicals from the Town of High River and animal feed company Cargill Limited’s treated effluent, which is released into Frank Lake to maintain water levels.

The concern for stakeholders is how long the wetland can sustain current levels of treatment, and whether actions can be taken to enhance its functioning.

“The goal of this project is to understand the impacts of land use on the health of the Little Bow watershed, with a focus on the role that the Frank Lake wetland plays in processing effluent in this economically important region,” said Matthew Bogard, an assistant professor of biology and Canada Research Chair at the University of Lethbridge, in a statement. “We want to provide all stakeholders with scientific knowledge and data to help manage the watershed as best as possible.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

Frank Lake, 50 km southeast of Calgary, flows periodically into the Little Bow River, which begins near High River and eventually joins the Oldman River.

Ducks Unlimited Canada began working at Frank Lake in 1952. Despite the group’s efforts, sustained droughts caused the lake to go dry by the 1980s.

“The answer to stabilizing Frank Lake came in 1988 when we joined forces with industry and municipal, provincial and federal governments to secure a long-term water supply for the lake,” Ducks Unlimited Canada explains in a description of its work in Alberta. “A pipeline was installed to divert water from the Highwood River, and a series of dikes and water control structures were added to restore the lake to its former water levels.”

Cargill Limited and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) of Canada Alliance program are co-funding the study, which will examine nutrient cycling in the watershed, water quality, aquatic ecology, health of the wetland and surrounding vegetation, as well as effluent toxicity.

“Part of the goal of this project is to tease apart the influence of different land uses on watershed health, so that future management decisions can better evaluate impacts of individual land uses,” added Bogard. “Much of the water used by humanity is released back into the environment as wastewater, so this project has major implications for watershed and wastewater management worldwide.”

Steve Wiseman and Larry Flanagan from the University of Lethbridge will be joined by two researchers, Kerri Finlay from the University of Regina and Markus Brinkmann from the University of Saskatchewan. Partners in the project also include Cargill Limited and the Highwood Management Plan Public Advisory Committee, with support from the University of Lethbridge Professor Emeritus Stewart Rood and Peter Leavitt from the University of Regina.