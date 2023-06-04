UK environment secretary pledges ban of plastics in wet wipes by 2024

U.K. Environment Secretary Therese Coffey says a consultation to end the sale of plastic-containing wet wipes plastics is in the works and a ban may be in place by 2024.

Wet wipes flushed down toilets cause 93% of sewer blockages and cost around $168 million each year to clear, according to Water UK.

“Well, there’s been a call for evidence in the past where the government considered it, and we’ve already seen some retailers like Boots and Tesco already stop selling those wet wipes that have plastic in them. Now, we’re just going to complete it and just ban the plastic from wet wipes for good,” Coffey told reporters.

Banning sales of wet wipes containing plastic is also included in a recent plan list under the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs to improve the quality of U.K.’s water, however, a consultation date for the proposed ban has yet to be set. The department also notes that it hopes to work with wipe producers and advertising authorities about “flushable” labelling on wet wipes packaging.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

While there are some biodegradable options on store shelves, most products contain plastics which do not break down and clog pipes over time.

The Tesco supermarket, U.K.’s biggest seller of baby wipes, no longer sells branded baby wipes containing plastic.

A 2017 Water UK report on wet wipes found that the U.K. struggles with approximately 300,000 sewer blockages every year. Baby wipes accounted for over 75% by weight of identifiable products. Surface wipes, cosmetic removal wipes and feminine hygiene products accounted for approximately 20% by weight of identifiable products. In terms of wipes designed to be flushable, the study found approximately 0.88% by total weight and 1.9% by weight of products that could be identified.

“Thousands of properties suffer sewer flooding caused by these blockages every year in the U.K., creating misery for homeowners and businesses and leading to high clean-up bills and increased insurance costs,” states the report.

The report also found that the majority of material in pumping station clogs was an unidentifiable mass of wipes. At a single pumping station where individual clogged products could be recognized, it contained a higher proportion of non-flushable wipes than sewer blockages – 95% as opposed to 75% in sewer blockages.

U.K. opposition parties have pointed out that the Conservatives first waged war on wet wipes in 2018, and that Coffey’s recent pledge constitutes a reannouncement. The U.K. government has already conducted a consultation on single-use plastics, including the issue of banning plastic in wet wipes.

In 2019, a “fatberg” the size of a bus, weighing 40 tonnes, was cleared from London’s sewers.