The University of British Columbia’s (UBC) Bioreactor Technology Group says it has found a cost-effective method to extract phosphorous from wastewater sludge and convert it into a practical solid residue called hydrochar.

The extraction process integrates hydrothermal liquefaction. It uses a combination of heat, water and phase separation to recover the phosphorous, which has industrial application uses as well as fertilization.

“We were able to identify, for the first time, the kinetic reactions of phosphorus leaching from hydrochar to optimize the recovery of useful materials, such as what is needed for fertilizer,” says Huan Liu, a doctoral student with UBC Okanagan’s School of Engineering and lead author of a new study investigating this method.

Liu calls phosphorous a “non-renewable, but essential, element for life.” He says many countries rely on imports for their supply, which has created political and economic risks around the rock.

“On the other hand, phosphorus discharge from waste sources, such as wastewater, is a major contributor to aquatic eutrophication, causing severe environmental challenges including algae blooms and dead zones in lakes,” Liu added in a statement from UBC.

Liu says the new process mirrors what happens when mixing minerals and acids. It ultimately converts organic components of municipal wastewater sludge into a petroleum-like biocrude and concentrates the phosphorous into a solid residue called hydrochar. This hydrochar can have a total phosphorus about 100 times higher than that of raw sludge, making it comparable to the phosphate rock used in commercial fertilizers, the researchers explained.

Supervisor and principal investigator Dr. Cigdem Eskicioglu, a UBC professor, says that the phosphorus extraction process is important for wastewater utilities aiming to develop ways to recover usable nutrients from the system.

“At a time when we are seeking to be more sustainable and looking for alternative fuels, extruding usable materials from waste is essential,” she says. “Recovery and recycling is the solution that also provides the double benefit of providing a secondary source of phosphorus that can be globally distributed and also help with environmental conservation.”

This latest study appears in the journal Water Research. It was funded by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and the Metro Vancouver Industrial Research Chair Program in Advanced Resource Recovery from Wastewater.