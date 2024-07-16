U.S. Bay Area WWTPs directed to reduce nitrogen discharges by 40%

In the wake of blue-green algae blooms, about 37 wastewater treatment plants in San Francisco’s Bay Area will be required to create nutrient reductions for discharges, after the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board adopted a new permit that will take effect in October.

The new permit adopted under the Clean Water Act means that the plants must collectively reduce nitrogen discharges by 40% compared to 2022, when a “red tide” harmful algal bloom triggered a massive fish kill in San Francisco Bay.

Excessive nutrients such as nitrogen are a major contributor to harmful algal blooms, which cause a dramatic depletion in dissolved oxygen levels, killing aquatic species, the regional board stated in a July 10 press release.

The regional board estimated that the plant upgrades could reach as high as $11 billion. Under the permit, however, sewage treatment plants have 10 years to complete necessary improvements.

“The permit is based on many years of monitoring and research with our partners, namely the Bay Area-wide wastewater agencies and the San Francisco Estuary Institute,” announced Alexis Strauss Hacker, chair of the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Board, in a statement. “By reducing nitrogen loadings to the bay over the coming decade, we will strengthen protection of water quality for all in the region.”

Notably, the board says it will not take a one-size-fits-all approach to instruct WWTPs how to create nutrient reductions. It states that plants could optimize existing systems, construct entirely new treatment processes, or implement nature-based approaches such as treatment wetlands. Wastewater recycling can also reduce nutrient discharges while bolstering water supplies.

Fourteen of the 37 wastewater treatment plants in the region have enhanced nutrient removal, and several more are in the process of implementing upgrades to further reduce nutrients, according to Bay Area Clean Water Agencies.