Ten consulting engineering projects honoured by ACEC-Ontario

The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Ontario (ACEC-Ontario) hosted its annual Ontario Engineering Project Awards (OEPA) on May 9 in Toronto.

ACEC-Ontario Executive Director Andrew Hurd announced that the top recognition of the evening, the Willis Chipman award, went to Egis for its Highway 21 Bayfield River Bridge Replacement project.

“This project overcame multiple challenges and is integral to connecting the Bayfield community,” Hurd told attendees. “This new bridge, spanning a waterway containing at-risk species, will meet the future needs of the community while minimizing environmental impacts. To top it off, this bridge is very aesthetically pleasing.”

ACEC-Ontario granted Awards of Distinction to 10 member companies that achieved consulting engineering excellence over the last year.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

CIMA+ – Downtown Lindsay Reconstruction

Some 2.5-kilometres of roadway upgrades over seven streets created a more pedestrian-friendly downtown environment in Lindsay through geometric and operational improvements, streetscaping, landscaping, as well as some updates to municipal infrastructure. A reduction of the environmental impact of the downtown’s network of streets was achieved through improved stormwater management by using low-impact development features. The $22-million project was delivered on schedule in 2023 by CIMA+, despite the complexities created by the COVID-19 pandemic and heritage preservation.

DECAST Ltd. – Vaughan NW Residential Community Underground Stormwater Management Facility

Tasked with maximizing parkland space for the subdivision, DECAST developed a precast concrete mixed design for the stormwater management facility that increases the structures’ resilience against chloride corrosion while including several accessibility features that expand maintenance and inspection options. Moving the functions of the open pond underground allows the space above the facility to be used as parkland for the community.

HDR Corporation – Ontario Line Project

This nearly 16-kilometre subway line, with 15 proposed stations, will run from Ontario Place/Exhibition Place through downtown Toronto to the Ontario Science Centre.

HDR serves as the technical advisor for the $10.9 billion Ontario Line. As technical advisor, HDR and its primary partners — Mott MacDonald, Stantec, Systra and Comtech — provide a wide range of planning, engineering, environmental, design, construction oversight, and commissioning services.

HH Angus and Associates Limited – Enwave Pearl Street Energy Centre

The project is designed to expand Toronto’s district heating and cooling distribution and capacity using low carbon technologies by installing 3,600 tons of cooling and 62,000 Mbh (thousand BTUs per hour) of heating through water source heat pumps. Enwave’s “Green Heat” offering will be made possible by the installation of new assets that make use of waste heat while producing cooling and hot water.

LEA Consulting Ltd. – Canadian Nuclear Laboratories Science Collaboration Centre

The project encompasses designing and constructing three new buildings at the CNL Campus, totaling 245,000 square feet. These buildings include an office building, a support and maintenance facility, and a gatehouse and logistics facility. LEA is currently managing nearly $200 million in Integrated Project Delivery projects across Ontario.

Parsons Inc. – Long Point Causeway Bridge Replacement

The bridge replacement over Big Creek took place in a very environmentally sensitive area that required seven approvals from various agencies. Parsons developed a precast hollow core concrete bridge that required the use of steel sheet piles to provide wildlife exclusion and flood protection.

Stantec Consulting Ltd. – University of Windsor – Campus Carbon Neutral Masterplan

The University of Windsor has a mission to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. They engaged Stantec to develop a carbon neutral master plan for the campus, comprising more than 50 buildings and a district energy system.

Studying existing operations, they benchmarked energy use and developed a roadmap for achieving net zero carbon emissions from buildings by the target year with an interim 45% reduction goal by 2030.

Tatham Engineering Limited – Acton Island Bridge Rehabilitation

The Acton Island Bridge is a 100-metre, single-lane bridge on Muskoka Road 29 in the District of Muskoka. It serves as the sole road access for over 300 cottages and residences. To ensure continuous access for residents, visitors, and emergency services during construction, Tatham’s Bridges team developed a seven-stage approach.

Tatham’s innovative temporary wooden walkway was installed along the outside of the bridge providing access to pedestrians, joggers, and cyclists. The service life of the bridge was extended by 25 years to reach a total of 75 years.