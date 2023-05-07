Wastewater energy transfer company SHARC International Systems Inc. has formed a partnership with Subterra Capital Partners Inc. to add geothermal exchange system expertise into its push to transition North American cities towards sustainability.

The partnership aims to ensure seamless integration of both systems and create reduced costs for geothermal projects by integrating wastewater energy, resulting in fewer boreholes needed and a smaller project footprint.

“This partnership signals a definitive moment in the transition to sustainable cities,” announced Subterra Renewables CEO Lucie Andlauer, in a statement. “SHARC and Subterra together represent joint innovation, shared expertise and a mutual resolve to further geothermal exchange across North America’s infrastructure. We have gone from strength to strength — a partnership that combines two unique technologies to create a single, comprehensive solution,” added Andlauer.

“This partnership not only accelerates our growth but also reinforces our commitment to delivering the most efficient and environmentally friendly heating and cooling systems for our clients,” announced SHARC CEO Lynn Mueller in a statement.

Subterra, based in Toronto, uses a proprietary energy-as-a-service model known as Aura that offers sustainable heating, cooling, and domestic hot water solutions, without upfront capital investment. The technology utilizes geothermal heat pumps able to capture energy about 10 feet below ground, where temperatures stay consistent year round, then send heat or cooling to the building, the company says.

The Aura model offers renewable thermal energy over a 25 to 50-year term on a fixed price service contract, after which ownership reverts to the customer.

The companies stated that the new partnership will optimize the performance of geothermal loops through wastewater energy’s thermal buffering capabilities, stabilizing peak temperatures and enhancing energy efficiency and resiliency. Subterra’s ground loops circulate fluid that either absorbs or dissipates heat into the ground. The flow reverses come summer, transferring heat from the building to the ground loops to cycle cool air.

The partnership works under a five-year agreement, for the co-development of up to $200 million of qualified projects that consist of either the acquisition of existing active systems or the development of systems requiring capital to design, build, own, operate and maintain, according to an announcement.

SHARC Energy will be responsible for business development, client engagement and securing letters of intent on a first right of refusal basis, while Subterra will provide support in project management, engineering, finance, accounting, legal, and asset management.

British Columbia-based SHARC recently signed a deal to triple wastewater energy transfer for Vancouver’s False Creek neighbourhood. The company’s technology recovers energy from hot water used for showers, dish washing and laundry. Its equipment uses the recycled heat energy to pre-heat the water fed to a building’s hot water tank or boiler.