Ontario-based SCG Flowmetrix, together with infinitii ai, have been awarded one of the largest multi-year sewer flow and rainfall monitoring projects in Canada for the Region of Peel.

The project includes the installation of 30 rain gauges and 350 sensors throughout Peel’s sewer network. These will monitor and collect data for hydraulic modelling, capacity assessments, inflow and infiltration remediation, flood forecasting, regulatory reporting requirements, and more.

Real-time data from the sensors will provide municipal officials with critical and actionable information during extreme weather events and enable Peel to proactively plan sewer network maintenance for some 1.5 million residents and more than 175,000 businesses in the City of Brampton, the City of Mississauga, and the Town of Caledon.

The suite of sensors will be available for the GE Booth WWTP, as well as the Clarkson and Inglewood wastewater treatment plants. They will also be utilized for the Arthur P. Kennedy and Lorne Park water treatment plants, as well as 15 municipal wells.

“Providing high quality and reliable data is in our company DNA, and our entire team is proud to have been selected by the Region of Peel for this large-scale project,” announced Sam Mills, VP of SCG Flowmetrix, in a statement. “We have successfully delivered infrastructure monitoring projects throughout Canada, and we have made critical investments over the years in our data acquisition and management processes that make us uniquely qualified to deliver large and complex projects,” added Mills.

As part of the new sensor deployment, SCG Flowmetrix will use the infinitii ai FlowWorks FACEPRO software platform that provides advanced machine-learning capabilities, as well as a streaming analytics application, enabling users to add logic and algorithms for real-time data processing and operation of models, including output events and predictions. FACE stands for “flowworks advanced calculation engine”.

Municipal engineers can create, edit and combine data channels with mathematical functions to empower users with data manipulation tools, allowing them to create and define new datasets from incoming raw channels, using advanced math, statistics and logic equations.

Mills said his company has been working with Vancouver-based infinitii ai since 2016, when they partnered for sewer and rainfall monitoring projects in Toronto.

“Over 1 billion points of data will be captured and analyzed over the life of this project, and advanced machine-learning and quality assurance software will drive more actionable insights for Peel Region,” stated Mills.

The Region of Peel is also deploying infinitii auto qa/qc to perform quality assurance and control on any sensor data outliers that may distort results or trigger false alerts. It will also use infinitii auto i&i for detailed analysis of storm events.

“The highly complementary combination of our cutting-edge software with their advanced engineering technology and consulting services has resulted in this win,” announced Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai, in a statement. “This sales achievement is a validation of our new AI-driven product portfolio for water infrastructure projects,” he added.