Saint John Water operations manager named Silent Hero by ACWWA

The Atlantic Canada Water Works Association (ACWWA) has given its 2021 Silent Hero Award to an operations manager with Saint John Water for his outstanding contributions to water and wastewater operations during the pandemic.

Jordan Moran, the newest silent hero, has been with the City of Saint John, New Brunswick, since 2013 and with Saint John Water since 2016, according to an announcement from city staff. He oversees the operation of two wastewater treatment facilities, a wastewater lagoon and 73 lift stations varying in size and complexity. He also manages 23 wastewater employees.

“The pandemic has created a more challenging work environment for us all,” announced Kendall Mason, director of Saint John Water, in a statement. “From day one, Jordan has stepped up to meet the demands required to maintain the efficient operations of the city’s wastewater facilities, while safeguarding the health and wellbeing of his team,” he added.

The City of Saint John operates and manages over 513 km of water transmission and distribution piping, as well as 325 km of storm sewers, which serve some 17,000 customers in New Brunswick.

The annual Silent Hero Award recognizes outstanding contributions of water and wastewater operators in each of the four Atlantic Canada provinces. The nominees must be a member of ACWWA, employed by a utility member of ACWWA, or employed by a corporate member of the Water Environment Federation (WEF).

In 2019, wastewater treatment supervisor Nigel Crouse from Halifax Water was named as the Silent Hero.