By Tanner Devlin and Philip Wiebe

A Canadian-made wastewater treatment innovation could be part of a long-term sustainable solution for the removal of contaminants of emerging concern (CECs) in extreme cold climates. Nexom’s Dr. Pouria Jabari says CECs are increasingly being detected at low levels in surface water, and there is concern that these compounds are affecting aquatic life.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s April/May 2020 issue below.