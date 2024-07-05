Red Deer building berm to protect WWTP from flooding risk

Construction of a one-kilometre clay berm between the Red Deer River and the Alberta city’s wastewater treatment plant will get underway this summer as part of a $5-million flood mitigation project to safeguard the plant.

Red Deer awarded the contract to Pidnerney Construction to install berm control structures in the existing wastewater effluent channel to the river.

Local officials say they are concerned that flooding could damage the plant’s electrical components and create a risk of contamination for the river.

The scope of work includes a wide range of actions, according to the municipal request for proposals. Some highlights include: the supply and installation of erosion and sediment control measures; development of a Care of Water plan; construction of a berm concrete retaining wall around the existing pump station electrical panel; diversion of the effluent channel; co-ordination for shutdowns; electrical relocation of the existing entrance road gate and entrance road keypad.

Red Deer is also planning ongoing maintenance upgrades to stormwater infrastructure that connects to the Red Deer River.

The berm project is expected to be completed by late 2024.