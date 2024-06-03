Pressure sewer systems can cut new residential development costs

By Mackenzie May

With a pressure sewer system, developers can defer a significant amount of their equipment cost until the sale of a home. They simply must install the piping network upfront, while basins, pumps and controls can all be installed immediately prior to occupancy. This allows income from the sale of the home to provide the financing for the equipment. This notably reduces the upfront cost associated with development.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2024 issue: