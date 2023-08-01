By Shane McCarthy
Unlike most liability exposures that impact a lot of businesses, pollution losses are not a frequency risk, but rather a severity risk. Since almost all businesses can be impacted by environmental liabilities, consideration needs to be given to the benefits of environmental liability insurance as part of a risk transfer strategy, versus self-insurance.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s August 2023 issue:
Subscribe to our Newsletter!
The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time.