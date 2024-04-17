Perfecting wastewater pretreatment for direct potable reuse

By Patrick Murphy

Water scarcity and source water contamination concerns are fuelling ever-increasing interest in the practice of direct potable reuse (DPR) systems. DPR uses many of the same wastewater and drinking water treatment systems currently in place, but instead of putting the treated wastewater back into the ground, the water is stored to be withdrawn as needed by the water treatment plant.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s April 2024 issue: