A major contributor to odour and corrosion in industrial systems is hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) and its associated compounds. In recent years interest in ozone to treat wastewater has led to new and sustainable technologies for odour and corrosion control in wastewater collection systems. Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s December 2019 issue below.

