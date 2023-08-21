A utility services company has been fined $25,000 by the Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP), for water bypassing part of its wastewater treatment system and operating under an outdated Environmental Compliance Approval (ECA).

Skyline Investments Inc. (Skyline) was convicted of one violation under the Environmental Protection Act in an Orillia Provincial Offences Court on April 26.

The offences date back to 2019, when the utility services company wanted to upgrade its existing wastewater treatment plant that serves residential areas as well as a four-season ski and golf resort in Barrie, Ont.

According to an Ontario Court Bulletin, the ministry conducted an inspection of the plant to assess compliance with the requirements outlined in the ECA. During the inspection, ministry officials were joined by a third-party company specializing in the operation and maintenance of communal water and wastewater treatment systems. Retained by Skyline, the third-party acted as the operating authority of the plant.

During the ministry inspection, a representative of the third-party company informed ministry staff that during an assessment of the plant earlier that year, a four-inch hole was discovered in the feed pipe that directed water through a tertiary filtration system. It was also noted that air lift pumps for the filters had been removed. The lack of treatment at the bypassed filter ultimately led to an exceedance of Skyline’s annual average effluent concentration limit.

“The representative provided the ministry with photographs depicting the hole in the feed pipe of the large filter, which resulted in water bypassing part of the treatment system,” the court bulletin stated.

The ministry stated that Skyline “did not conduct sufficient oversight to ensure that issues such as the bypass did not occur.”

According to the MECP, Skyline also failed to provide the third-party company with the current ECA issued in 2019. During the contract bidding process, Skyline had instead provided the third-party with an ECA issued in 2002. As a result, the third-party, acting as the operating authority, had been unaware of the current ECA requirements.

The bypass was prohibited by a compliance condition set out in the current ECA.

The utility services company must also pay a victim fine surcharge of $6,250.