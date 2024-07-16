Nova Scotia’s New Glasgow funded for gravity sewer system

The small Nova Scotia Town of New Glasgow has received funding for a new gravity sewer system — which eliminates the need for a pumping station — to be constructed under Eighth Street to support residential housing growth.

The Nova Scotia government and the Town of New Glasgow will each invest nearly $934,000 in the venture, which also includes the demolition of buildings and remediation work to support the creation of affordable housing.

The projects are part of the Municipal Capital Growth Program, a one-time $102-million investment in infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia.

“Having a sewer system to meet the current and future needs of infrastructure development is crucial for the town’s socio-economic growth,” announced New Glasgow Mayor, Nancy Dicks, in a statement.

New Glasgow, located in Pictou County, has a population of just over 9,000 residents.

Two other projects have been underway in New Glasgow for 2024. One consists of the separation of combined sewers into a two-pipe network for sanitary sewer and stormwater, resulting in a system with increased capacity to support future growth and development. The other project includes the construction of a new waterline on Abercrombie Road to replace a cast iron pipe that was originally installed in 1904. This work will result in improved water quality for local residents.