The Stantec-designed North Red Deer Regional Wastewater System has received another honour for not only being on time and under budget, but for innovative approaches and leading-edge technologies that provide modern wastewater solutions while protecting a sensitive watershed.

Following its Alberta Urban Municipalities Associations (AUMA) 2018 Sustainability in Collaboration Award, the $71-million wastewater system has now earned top honours for project achievement at the 2019 Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) Summit Awards held in Calgary on April 25.

“Stantec is proud to have worked with our trusted partners and communities across central Alberta on the design and implementation of a long-term resilient wastewater treatment solution to protect the Red Deer River Basin,” announced Todd Simenson, Vice President and Regional Leader at Stantec, in a statement to media. “This award is the culmination of the hard work and dedication from the hundreds of people who were involved to make this project a success,” he added.

The Project Achievement Award recognizes the best engineering or geoscience project that represents a substantial contribution to technological progress and the betterment of society.

After one year of design and geotechnical services that began in 2015, followed by one year of construction, the new system now boasts two major lift stations, emergency storage reservoirs and odour management measures, according to a project outline.

The project involved the construction of a 28-kilometre wastewater pipeline, along with associated infrastructure, to connect the member communities of the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Services Commission – Lacombe, Blackfalds and Lacombe County – to the regional wastewater treatment facility in Red Deer. The system returns wastewater to the same basin from which it was drawn after treating it to an exceptionally high environmental standard.

“The City of Lacombe, along with our partner municipalities, are thrilled to be recognized again for this forward-thinking infrastructure project,” announced City of Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey in a statement. “The transmission system not only provides for much-needed long-term sustainability in addressing the critical wastewater needs in our region, but also supports continued growth for Lacombe, Blackfalds, and Lacombe County,” he added.

There are five essential stages for the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater facility: