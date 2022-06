By Indre Tunile and Dr. Michael Yesin

The Salmon Arm Water Pollution Control Centre in British Columbia is piloting aerobic granular sludge technology (AGS) in partnership with WSP. The AGS process is new to Canada, but its pilot performance is promising, and it looks set to increase the plant’s treatment capacity while working within a limited footprint and operating constraints.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s June 2022 issue: