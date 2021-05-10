New funding means sewer upgrades planned for southeast Labrador

A series of wastewater upgrades continue in southeast Labrador, where the federal government has recently allocated more than $1.5 million for modern water infrastructure.

In the tiny community of Cartwright, upgrades to the regional sewer system will provide 25 new residences with access to wastewater services, while the installation of 612 metres of new sewer mains and 150 metres of service line in the right of way of Low Road will increase wastewater efficiency for the town of 500, the federal government announced.

In nearby Port Hope Simpson, work was also recently done to upgrade the water and sewer lines to a few homes in the community.

“Investments in recreation and green infrastructure help to build strong, dynamic and inclusive communities,” announced Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, in a statement. “We are proud to invest in safe and modern water and recreation infrastructure in Labrador. These investments play a key role in ensuring Labrador residents have access to reliable services to support a healthy community.”

New funding is also available to the Inuit community of Hopedale. Plans include structural and mechanical upgrades to the lift station and retention tank, along with the replacement of 40 metres of service line that will modernize the community’s sewage treatment facility and increase its capacity to manage wastewater.

The Hopedale work will also include a fully functional sewage lift station for the community, increasing the capacity to manage wastewater. An additional project will replace and rehabilitate 800 metres of transmission main, protective jacketing, and structural supports for the aboveground watermain to ensure it does not freeze in winter. It will also provide greater access to potable water for the community.

The federal government is investing more than $619,000, with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador providing over $758,000 toward these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), and Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The municipality and communities are contributing more than $365,000 toward their respective projects.