New Brunswick announces wastewater infrastructure improvements

Construction on two projects to upgrade wastewater infrastructure will begin this fall in Shediac and Pointe-du-Chêne, New Brunswick.

The projects in Shediac include the renewal of a lift station on Wayne Street and the addition of a standby generator. Other standby generators will be installed at lift stations on Pleasant Street, Paturel Street and Pussyfoot Lane. In Pointe-du-Chêne, work includes upgrades to the lift station on Jarvis Street and the renewal of 455 metres of sanitary sewer and six manholes along St. John Street.

These projects, valued at about $1.68 million, are funded by the Gas Tax Fund and the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund. Work will be performed by the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission.

Earlier investments

In May, the government announced about $3 million in infrastructure and research investments to support water quality improvements at Parlee Beach. On August 18, 2017, the government said the majority of these projects are well underway or completed. They include:

The installation of a rain gauge and near real-time data logger at Parlee Beach has been completed. A rain gauge was also installed at Murray Beach.

An education campaign about responsible dog ownership began in May and is ongoing. Waste bins, bag dispensers and signage have been placed at Parlee Beach. Flyers are also being distributed.

Installation of a nutrient infuser at the Murray Beach sewage lagoon. Ultraviolet disinfection, as well as a backup generator will be installed in the coming weeks.

The independent ground survey to delineate wetlands is underway. Delineation of a large section of wetland along the Pointe-du-Chêne Road and in Parlee Beach Provincial Park has been completed and a map is now online.

Construction on the Parlee Beach Provincial Park sewage system to begin this fall. The government said a detailed engineering assessment is complete and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is working on the design and tendering.

Equipment to upgrade the pump stations at both marinas was ordered in mid-June and will be installed as soon as it is received.

The inventory of private septic systems will begin in the coming weeks and is expected to be completed by the end of summer.

In April, the government announced measures to improve water quality monitoring, in accordance with the Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality, and to improve communication with the public. Water quality test results have been posted online on a daily basis since the beginning of the season.