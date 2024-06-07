Metro Vancouver’s board of directors has adopted a plan to distribute the costs of building the new wastewater plant in North Vancouver across the entire region, resulting in an additional $725 annual charge on sewer rates for 30 years, starting in 2025.

After several unsuccessful votes at a May 17 special meeting, a majority of board directors agreed that the North Shore Sewerage Area would cover 37% of the additional costs. The new cost-sharing plan will prevent households in the North Shore Sewerage area, one of four areas in Metro Vancouver, from bearing an additional $725 annual charge on their sewer rates.

The budget for the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plan has surged from $700 million to $3.86 billion in recent years as local officials faced a series of cost overruns and other challenges from terminating a contract with Acciona Wastewater Solutions LP, which includes an ongoing lawsuit.

To cover the remaining costs, the other three sewerage areas in Metro Vancouver will pay more over 15 years starting next year:

Vancouver Sewerage Area households will pay an extra $150 annually.

Fraser Sewerage Area households will pay an extra $90 annually.

Lulu Island Sewerage Area households will pay an extra $80 annually.

North Shore residents make up 7% of the region’s population. The new treatment plant will serve over 300,000 residents and businesses in the area.

Many directors have expressed frustration over the lack of transparency and accountability surrounding the project. When first announced, the provincial and federal governments provided $405 million in joint funding. However, in late March, North Vancouver MP Jonathan Wilkinson stated that no additional federal funding would be forthcoming.

In late 2023, Metro Vancouver formed a task force to review all available options for completing the troubled North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant project.