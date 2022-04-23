A Manitoba mining company has been fined a second time for depositing radioactive effluent into the fish-bearing waters of Bucko Lake, according to a notice from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Sampling conducted by the mine showed that effluent released from the mine during the month of July 2017 contained levels of the radioactive element radium 226 beyond authorized levels. Exposure to radium, internal or external, can cause cancer and other disorders.

CaNickel Mining Limited had also deposited radium 226, as well as nickel, in 2014. At the time, the company was fined $80,000.

In relation to the latest illegal deposits, the company pleaded guilty and was fined $200,000.

All dumping charges fall under the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations of the Fisheries Act.

Under the latest charges, the company also faced one count of failing to follow requirements to collect and test effluent samples on scheduled dates in 2017. Effluent sampling is a mandatory condition of an authorization to release mine effluent under the regulations. Sample testing is used to verify that the effluent meets the standards set to protect fish and fish habitat.

CaNickel Mining Limited has been added to the Environmental Offenders Registry.

The mine, located next to Bucko Lake, has been idle since 2012.