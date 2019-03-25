Manitoba increases water and wastewater capital funding

The government of Manitoba announced a $2 million increase in the Manitoba Water Services Board budget, to a total of $15.8 million, on March 19, 2019.

The board’s capital budget will total $15.8 million in the next fiscal year to better support municipalities to address their water and wastewater needs, said the government in a press release. This additional funding will allow municipalities to initiate more capital projects and undertake engineering studies and designs, ensuring there are enough tender-ready projects to maximize federal and provincial funding.

“The AMM welcomes the commitment to invest an additional $2 million in the Manitoba Water Services Board to support municipal water and sewer projects,” said Ralph Groening, president, Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM). “Investing in water and wastewater infrastructure is crucial to ensuring Manitobans have access to modern reliable systems.”

The announcement is part of a new capital plan that includes a total provincial commitment of $75.5 million over five years for water and sewer infrastructure in rural Manitoba.

Some of the key water and wastewater projects include:

New water supply wells and distribution pumping upgrades in Virden

The second phase of water plant process enhancements in Portage La Prairie

Water supply upgrades in Swan River

Investments in Sinclair regional wastewater system in the municipality of Pipestone

The board enters into agreements with municipalities and water co-operatives to deliver sustainable water and wastewater infrastructure and provide project management for major works. This partnership enhances economic development while improving public health and addressing environmental concerns, said Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton.